WATCH: Arizona players postgame (Canisius)

Arizona guards KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley spoke to the media following the Wildcats'93-64 win over Canisius to open up the 2024-25 season. The duo combined for 29 points and nine assists with just one turnovers.

As a unit, Arizona shot 49% from the field while knocking down eight 3-point buckets. Defensively, the Wildcats forced 19 turnover on the night.