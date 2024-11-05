Advertisement

Preview: Arizona vs. UT Arlington

Preview: Arizona vs. UT Arlington

Arizona tips off it's first Big 12 season when it hosts UT Arlington to open up the 2024-25 season.

Arizona basketball: Carter Bryant interview

Arizona basketball: Carter Bryant interview

GOAZCATS.com's one-on-one interview with Arizona forward Carter Bryant.

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

The GOAZCATS.com staff breaks down the Wildcats lackluster 56-12 loss to UCF in this week's Sunday rewind.

Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Full transcript of the UA head coach's postgame comments after Saturday's loss for the Wildcats in Orlando.

WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

The Wildcats' head coach called his team's performance against the Knights "totally unacceptable" after the game.

Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: Arizona players postgame (Canisius)
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Arizona guards KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley spoke to the media following the Wildcats'93-64 win over Canisius to open up the 2024-25 season. The duo combined for 29 points and nine assists with just one turnovers.

As a unit, Arizona shot 49% from the field while knocking down eight 3-point buckets. Defensively, the Wildcats forced 19 turnover on the night.

