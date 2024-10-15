Advertisement

GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

Come join the conversation as our staff keeps you updated throughout the Arizona-BYU game.

 • Troy Hutchison
PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

Arizona takes on BYU with the Wildcats looking to get back in the win column on the road in Utah.

 • Ari Koslow
PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

Our staff looks back at the Wildcats' loss to Texas Tech and ahead to Saturday's matchup in Provo with the Cougars.

 • Staff
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday and here are the five takeaways.

 • Coein Kinney
Arizona looking to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball

Arizona looking to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball

Arizona offense is searching for answers as the Wildcats' prepare for No. 14 BYU.

 • Ari Koslow

Oct 15, 2024
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (Colorado week)
Troy Hutchison
Arizona's offensive unit led by play caller Matt Adkins and players Montana Lemonious-Craig and Kayden Luke spoke to the media about the underwhelming performance by the offense against BYU.

Adkins talked about how the team is going about fixing the issues on offense and how quarterback Noah Fifita can turn things around after his first half of the season struggles.

