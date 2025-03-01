RECAP: No. 22 Arizona gets smacked in road 84-67 loss against No. 9 ISU

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press)

Playing on the road in the Big 12 conference is a tough takes almost against every opponent on the hardwood. No. 22 Arizona (19-10, 13-5) traveled to play No. 9 Iowa State and got smacked in the mouth falling behind by as many as 24 points. Although the Wildcats played a better second half, the deficit was too large to overcome as UA fell 84-67 to the Cyclones. Arizona managed to cut the 24-point deficit down to 10 points around the 3-minute mark left in the game. But, the Wildcats couldn't chip away anymore and hovered around that spot. The 3-point defense killed the Wildcats as Iowa State started off going 7 of 9 from deep and ended the game shooting 52% from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

With the defensive issues came offensive struggles for star guard Caleb Love, who started the game going 0 of 6 from the field. Love finished with 10 points while going 2 of 15 from the field. He manged to collect three assists but turned the ball over four times. As a team, Arizona only put nine assists together compared to its 14 turnovers. With a lot of one-on-one play, the Wildcats shot 33% from the field. One thing that went the Wildcats' way was the free throw line where Arizona went 25 of 27 from the line. This seemed to help the team cut into the enormous ISU lead. Arizona really didn't have a standout player with everyone having issues either turning the ball over, or getting into foul trouble. Now, Arizona will head home and face ASU in the final home game of the season with tip off set for 9 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.