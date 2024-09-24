WATCH: Arizona offensive players Tuesday press conference (Utah week)
On Tuesday, Arizona offensive players Noah Fifita and Keyan Burnett spoke to the media following the team's bye week. The two talked about how the week off during the bye week has helped the team get healthy and came at the perfect time.
As the leader of the team, Fifita shared his thoughts on the offensive struggles and took the blame saying that he needs to improve and let the game come to him.
