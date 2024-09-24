WATCH: Arizona OC Dino Babers Tuesday press conference (Utah week)
Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers spoke to the media on Tuesday following the Wildcats' first bye week of the season. Babers talked about how the week off came at the perfect time for the team to get healthy and fix issues with the offense.
Babers shared his thoughts on the struggles from Noah Fifita over the last several weeks and mentioned the advice he gave to his quarterback.
