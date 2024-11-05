WATCH: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame (Canisius)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 93-64 win over Canisius to start the 2024-25 season on a winning note. Lloyd shared this thoughts on the effort throughout the game from his team.

After missing most of the preseason workouts and not participating in the exhibition games, center Motiejus Krivas played in 10 minutes of the game on Monday. Lloyd shared his thoughts on Krivas' performance and how he is progressing.