Published Oct 3, 2024
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference (Texas Tech week)
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas Tech. Brennan mentioned that the game was sold out for the Zona Zoo student section.

When talking about Texas Tech, Brennan discussed the high-tempo offensive style of play and the pressure that that puts on defenses. He went on to talk about how important it will be to be efficient on the offensive side of the ball.

