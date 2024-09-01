Advertisement
Published Sep 1, 2024
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame press conference (New Mexico)
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
@CoeinKinney
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the team's 61-39 victory over New Mexico in the season opener. Brennan talked about the excitement getting a win in his first game as the Wildcats head coach and the record-breaking performance from Tetairoa McMillan.

Brennan talked about working on self-inflicted mistakes but also that he learned the team is "resilient" and wants to win.

