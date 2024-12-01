WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 49-7 loss against ASU

After being eliminated from bowl eligibility in the 49-28 loss to TCU in a season that once had Championship aspirations, Arizona (4-8, 2-7) found itself priding the entire season on the 2024 Territorial Cup to spoil No. 16 Arizona State of an opportunity for itself in reaching the Conference Championship game.

However, it was apparent that the Wildcats never even had a chance straight off of the kickoff where they allowed 49 points in back-to-back weeks and were demolished 49-7 to the Sun Devils on Senior Day. During the postgame press conference things were kicked off by head coach Brent Brennan who discussed the embarrassing performance in both the Territorial Cup and season combined, which direction Arizona will head in now, and the potential roster and staff changes looming with National Signing Day occurring on Wednesday.