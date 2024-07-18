WATCH: Arizona forward Trey Townsend press conference
Advertisement
Arizona forward Trey Townsend had his first press conference as a Wildcat with the media. Townsend shared his path to Tucson and what made Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats standout during his recruiting process.
Plus, Townsend shared what it has been like working with his new staff and how he is adjusting to life in Tucson.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)