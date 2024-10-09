WATCH: Arizona defensive players Wednesday press conference (BYU week)

Arizona defensive players Genesis Smith and Chase Kennedy spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against BYU.
The duo talked about the injuries on the defensive unit and how they've been able to step up as a group.
