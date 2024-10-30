Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: QB commit Robert McDaniel could visit Florida

Recruiting Rumor Mill: QB commit Robert McDaniel could visit Florida

The California quarterback recruit packed up an offer from the Gators amid his stellar senior season.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
What was said: HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (UCF)

What was said: HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (UCF)

Here's what Arizona HC Brent Brennan had to say during his Monday press conference.

 • Ari Koslow
Sunday Rewind: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Sunday Rewind: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Arizona falls 31-26 ti West Virginia seeing its losing streak extend to four games.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison
Published Oct 30, 2024
Watch: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (UCF)
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Arizona
2025Commitment List
Updated:
