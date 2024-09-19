WATCH: Arizona bask forward Tobe Awaka press conference

in other news
PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Our staff looks ahead to Friday night's top-25 matchup in Kansas as the Wildcats travel for the key Week 3 contest.
Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Here's Kevin Fielders inside look at the Kansas State football program.
Tale of the Tape: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
It's a Wildcats showdown in Kansas and our Troy Hutchison has you covered with his breakdown of the two roster.
Arizona embarks on new Big 12 journey Friday at Kansas State
Arizona will be playing on the road against a Big 12 opponent with conference play around the corner.
Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (KSU)
GOAZCATS.com's Ari Koslow's five takeaways from No. 20 Arizona's Wednesday press conference.
Arizona forward Tobe Awaka spoke to the media for the first time since joining the program and transferring out of Tennessee.
Awaka talked about his decision and why Tucson was the right place for him. Plus, he shared his memories from playing against UA in McKale Center.
