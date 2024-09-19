Advertisement

Published Sep 19, 2024
WATCH: Arizona bask forward Tobe Awaka press conference
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona forward Tobe Awaka spoke to the media for the first time since joining the program and transferring out of Tennessee.

Awaka talked about his decision and why Tucson was the right place for him. Plus, he shared his memories from playing against UA in McKale Center.

