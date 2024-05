Arizona first baseman Carlie Scupin spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' trip to the Fayetteville Regional. Scupin talked about playing postseason softball in Arkansas before during the 2021 season and how momentum from the Pac-12 Tournament can help the team moving forward.

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona softball fans because the Wildcats Own Oklahoma City

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)