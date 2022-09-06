Arizona defeated San Diego State 38-20 to open the season Saturday, and Tuesday a couple Wildcats players earned themselves awards for their performances in the road win. There were a number of players nominated for weekly awards by the UA coaching staff, and in the end quarterback Jayden de Laura beat out teammate Jacob Cowing for the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award while senior defensive end Jalen Harris earned the nod for Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.

In his Arizona debut, the Washington State transfer completed 22-of-35 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Outside of the one poor throw leading to the turnover, he was able to have his way all afternoon against the Aztecs defense.

After the one turnover, de Laura quickly rebounded with a touchdown on the next drive. Head coach Jedd Fisch talked in Monday's press conference about the team's "next play" mentality that allowed his starting quarterback to have success in that moment.

"Next-play mentality is what we've continued to preach all training camp long, all summer long," Fisch said. "We practice saying it on the practice field. We threw an interception in practice. The very first thing you should hear all of our offensive players say to the quarterback is next play in the same regard if you throw a touchdown pass."

Three of de Laura's four touchdowns went to Cowing, who hauled in eight passes for 152 yards in his debut after transferring to Arizona from UTEP in the offseason.

Running back J.J. Taylor was the last Arizona player to win this award back in 2018 when he ran for 284 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State.

It marks the first time de Laura has won the award in his career. He twice won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week at Washington State plus he was named the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year while with the Cougars.