Arizona's backfield seemed like it was going to be loaded with talent come fall camp when it would be adding New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt to the group as the led back. But, Croskey-Merritt wearing a Wildcats' uniform will never be seen by fans with him announcing Friday morning that he will be changing his commitment to Ole Miss on all his social media applications. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound running back had a monster season last year rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing for coach Danny Gonzales at New Mexico. Now, with Gonzales at Arizona as the linebackers coach, Croskey-Meritt will be saying goodbye to him again.



