TRANSFER UPDATE: Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is going to Ole Miss

Jacory Croskey-Merritt quickly committed to Arizona after his official visit.
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Arizona's backfield seemed like it was going to be loaded with talent come fall camp when it would be adding New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt to the group as the led back. But, Croskey-Merritt wearing a Wildcats' uniform will never be seen by fans with him announcing Friday morning that he will be changing his commitment to Ole Miss on all his social media applications.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound running back had a monster season last year rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing for coach Danny Gonzales at New Mexico. Now, with Gonzales at Arizona as the linebackers coach, Croskey-Meritt will be saying goodbye to him again.

Leading up to the announcement by Croskey-Merritt of his decision to commit to Ole Miss, Arizona had been busy setting up a visit from Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez, who rushed for 1,185 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards a carry during his 2023 season with the Beavers.

Plus, the Wildcats have offered Louisville transfer Peny Boone. It is clear that Arizona is making it a priority to solidify its backfield despite the loss of Croskey-Merritt.

With the loss of Croskey-Merritt the Wildcats have 17 available scholarships to hand out during this era of the transfer portal.

