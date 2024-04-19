TRANSFER UPDATE: Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is going to Ole Miss
Arizona's backfield seemed like it was going to be loaded with talent come fall camp when it would be adding New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt to the group as the led back. But, Croskey-Merritt wearing a Wildcats' uniform will never be seen by fans with him announcing Friday morning that he will be changing his commitment to Ole Miss on all his social media applications.
The 5-foot-11, 204-pound running back had a monster season last year rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing for coach Danny Gonzales at New Mexico. Now, with Gonzales at Arizona as the linebackers coach, Croskey-Meritt will be saying goodbye to him again.
Leading up to the announcement by Croskey-Merritt of his decision to commit to Ole Miss, Arizona had been busy setting up a visit from Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez, who rushed for 1,185 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards a carry during his 2023 season with the Beavers.
Plus, the Wildcats have offered Louisville transfer Peny Boone. It is clear that Arizona is making it a priority to solidify its backfield despite the loss of Croskey-Merritt.
With the loss of Croskey-Merritt the Wildcats have 17 available scholarships to hand out during this era of the transfer portal.
