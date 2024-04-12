Friday morning, Arizona offensive lineman Joseph Borjon announced on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal once it officially opens on Tuesday. Borjon becomes the first Wildcat player to announcer their entrance in the portal during this window period.

So far this spring, Borjon was primarily working with the third-unit offense, but with players being out, he has gotten reps with the starters.

On Thursday, Borjon wasn't seen at practice making it no surprise that the 6-foot-8 and former two-star recruit has made the decision to look for a new home.

