TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona OL Joseph Borjon is leaving the program
Friday morning, Arizona offensive lineman Joseph Borjon announced on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal once it officially opens on Tuesday. Borjon becomes the first Wildcat player to announcer their entrance in the portal during this window period.
So far this spring, Borjon was primarily working with the third-unit offense, but with players being out, he has gotten reps with the starters.
On Thursday, Borjon wasn't seen at practice making it no surprise that the 6-foot-8 and former two-star recruit has made the decision to look for a new home.
This past season during the Wildcats' 10-3 finish with a win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma, Borjon appeared in six games during the course of the season. This is after he didn't get any playing time during the 2022 season as a JuCo transfer player.
With Borjon being a redshirt junior, he will have two more years of eligibility for the next program he goes to.
In terms of offensive linemen, right now the Wildcats have 14 left on the roster with 15 scholarships available for when the portal opens.
