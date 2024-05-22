TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona dives in the portal and snags RB Kedrick Reescano
Arizona has had a busy offseason since the end of Spring Practice with the coaching staff under Brent Brennan working hard to fill out the roster ahead of the 2024 season. And there was position group that needed some added depth after the departures of Jonah Coleman, Justin Washington and a weird last second flip from Jacory Croskey-Merritt the running back group needed an added boost.
On Wednesday, Arizona got that boost in the running back room by adding Ole Miss transfer running back Kedrick Reescano, who announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.
Coming out of high school, Reescano was a four-star recruit as part of the 2023 recruiting class from the state of Texas that chose Ole Miss over offers from Michigan State, Arkansas and Kansas among others.
Reescano is listed as 6-foot, 210 pounds giving Arizona a bigger back that it was missing since the departure of Coleman to Washington.
Although Reescano appeared in 10 games for the Rebels last season, it was all on special teams and he didn't record a single carry in the backfield.
However in high school, Reescano was a monster and racked up over 5,000 yards rushing and 75 touchdowns helping him finish as the seventh highest rated running back nationally for the 2023 recruiting class.
With the addition of Reescano, Arizona has now addressed some of the depth issues at the running back position. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the staff looked to add one more body to the group given that it lost two players that were thought to be a key part of the 2024 season.
