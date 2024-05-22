Arizona has had a busy offseason since the end of Spring Practice with the coaching staff under Brent Brennan working hard to fill out the roster ahead of the 2024 season. And there was position group that needed some added depth after the departures of Jonah Coleman, Justin Washington and a weird last second flip from Jacory Croskey-Merritt the running back group needed an added boost.

On Wednesday, Arizona got that boost in the running back room by adding Ole Miss transfer running back Kedrick Reescano, who announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.

Coming out of high school, Reescano was a four-star recruit as part of the 2023 recruiting class from the state of Texas that chose Ole Miss over offers from Michigan State, Arkansas and Kansas among others.



Reescano is listed as 6-foot, 210 pounds giving Arizona a bigger back that it was missing since the departure of Coleman to Washington.