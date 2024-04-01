With the season officially over after a disappointing 77-72 loss in the Sweet Sixteen Clemson, the offseason has begun for Arizona and the first roster move has happened with forward Paulius Murauskas entering the transfer portal. Murauskas was part of the 2023 class out of Lithuanian. The 6-foot-8 forward played in 20 games for the Wildcats this season.

While on the court, Murauskas averaged 5.1 minutes per game to go along with his 2.7 points and 44% shooting from the field. Against ASU in McKale Center during a 45-point win, Murauskas scored a career-high 12 points while going 3 of 4 from the field, which included two 3-point buckets. With how the transfer portal is in today's college sports, it is hard yo forecast Arizona could lose more players to the portal or, if this is the one outlier of the offseason.