TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds depth on the line in OL Jonah Rodriguez
One area that clearly needed some help this spring was Arizona's offensive line and the lack of depth it had. Since the end of spring football, the Wildcats have worked hard to add depth at the position and have brought in help with Oregon transfer Michael Wooten.
Now Arizona is at it again and continues its trend in adding depth to the offensive line by landing San Diego State transfer Jonah Rodriguez, who announced his commitment to the program on Twitter.
Coming out of high school, Rodriguez was a three-star recruit from San Diego, who picked SDSU over offers from Arizona, Nevada, San Jose State and UNLV among others. Former line coach Brennan Carroll was the main recruiter for the Wildcats, who tried to land the 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle.
As shown above, Brent Brennan and his staff when he was at San Jose State had interest in Rodriguez out of high school and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby was the main recruiter during that time. Now, Oglesby gets his man in Tucson.
Last season, Rodriguez didn't appear in a single game and used his redshirt giving him four years of eligibility for Arizona. This continues a theme of the Wildcats adding young player from the portal that will have time to develop behind starters.
