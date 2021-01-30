GOAZCATS - Transfer news: South Florida QB Jordan McCloud headed to Arizona

South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in late December after wrapping up his redshirt sophomore season with the Bulls, and on Saturday he found his next school. The Tampa native is headed across the country to play in the Pac-12 as one of Arizona's newest additions under head coach Jedd Fisch, he announced.

McCloud made seven starts in the 2020 season and finished with 1,341 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns to go with one rushing score. He completed nearly 62% of his passes last season and had just two interceptions.

Overall the former three-star prospect made 16 starts in his career at USF and heads to Arizona having passed for 2,770 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions over his two seasons of action. He has also rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns in his career up to this point.

McCloud will have three seasons of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats and will join the team as the most experienced player in the quarterback room. He is the second quarterback in as many weeks to join the program after Washington State redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz committed to the Wildcats last weekend.

The duo of transfers will join current UA quarterbacks Will Plummer and Kevin Doyle in the four-man group under Fisch as the new coaching staff looks to find the successor to starter Grant Gunnell who decided to transfer to Memphis this offseason.

Plummer had been the only quarterback to start a college game prior to McCloud's decision Saturday.

McCloud, who is the younger brother of NFL receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, had interest from Arizona out of Plant High School in Tampa but eventually selected the Bulls over offers from Oregon, Maryland, Iowa State and Boston College among others.

His arrival will give Fisch and new quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty another option at the position as they look to install a new offense in Tucson. The coaching staff will have its options as McCloud is someone who is shorter but can be a running threat, like Plummer, compared to Cruz and Doyle who are both taller quarterbacks with strong arms.

McCloud's decision to pick the Wildcats leaves the staff with just two scholarship spots available in the 2021 class heading into National Signing Day next week. He is the eighth transfer addition to the roster this offseason and the seventh since Fisch arrived. Overall the new coaching staff has made nine new additions to the class upon its arrival to Arizona.

DISCUSS the newest Arizona quarterback addition