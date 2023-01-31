Throughout the season, Arizona's shooting has seen its up and downs against opponents. The Wildcats are shooting 36% from the 3-point like which is 87th in the nation.

However, in the Wildcats recent road trip, Arizona shot 39% from deep on 48 attempts. Against the Huskies, guards Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey connected on 10 3-point buckets helping stretch the court.

"We were flowing and it was great to see and we haven't had a game like that in a while," Tommy Lloyd said following his team's win over UW. "So, we like where we're at but, we got that a little bit of paranoia where we know if we don't bring in play great we're could we're gonna be in a ballgame. So it was fun to get a game like that. We haven't had one of those a lopsided one in a long time."