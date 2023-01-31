Three things to watch: Arizona basketball
After sweeping its latest road trip in the Pacific Northwest with a gritty 63-58 win over WSU and then a lopsided 95-72 win over the Huskies, No. 5 Arizona is now set to host the Oregon Schools at McKale Center starting on Thursday.
With the Oregon Schools coming to Tucson, the Wildcats will have another chance at "revenge," right off the bat on Thursday against the Ducks, who beat Arizona 87-68 in Eugene.
Although Arizona's offense clicked on all cylinders against the Huskies, there are still things to keep an eye on this week as the Wildcats try to keep pace in the Pac-12 regular season race.
1. Can Arizona keep up its 3-point shooting?
Throughout the season, Arizona's shooting has seen its up and downs against opponents. The Wildcats are shooting 36% from the 3-point like which is 87th in the nation.
However, in the Wildcats recent road trip, Arizona shot 39% from deep on 48 attempts. Against the Huskies, guards Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey connected on 10 3-point buckets helping stretch the court.
"We were flowing and it was great to see and we haven't had a game like that in a while," Tommy Lloyd said following his team's win over UW. "So, we like where we're at but, we got that a little bit of paranoia where we know if we don't bring in play great we're could we're gonna be in a ballgame. So it was fun to get a game like that. We haven't had one of those a lopsided one in a long time."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news