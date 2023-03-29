Like I eluded to above, the offensive just had a hard time getting things going to start practice during the first couple of 11-on-11 drills. You had receivers dropping some very catchable passes, missed blocks on the offensive line and both Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita were either over shooting their target, or even under throwing the ball with it dying before getting to the pass catcher.

But again, this happens to every team across college football when you get into the middle of spring practice. You're going to have slower days, and it just happened to be on Tuesday for the offense.