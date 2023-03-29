Arizona wrapped up Day 7 of spring practice in what was a down day on the field. It happens every time and teams all across the country when you go through several days of practice, you hit a little bit of a wall. The energy on the field just didn't seem right and it slipped into the play during 11-on-11 drills with a few dropped passes and overthrown balls.
However, the run game seemed to dominate the day and during a set of 11-on-11 drills, Arizona's running backs were rolling and causing issues for the defense.
Here's my three-point stance from Day 7 of spring practice:
Three observations
The offense starts off slow
Like I eluded to above, the offensive just had a hard time getting things going to start practice during the first couple of 11-on-11 drills. You had receivers dropping some very catchable passes, missed blocks on the offensive line and both Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita were either over shooting their target, or even under throwing the ball with it dying before getting to the pass catcher.
But again, this happens to every team across college football when you get into the middle of spring practice. You're going to have slower days, and it just happened to be on Tuesday for the offense.
