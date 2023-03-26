Going into spring practice, the thought was that Ephesians Prysock was going to be the top cornerback on the roster. Through six days of practice, there is no doubt in my mind that Prysock is not only the best cornerback on Arizona's roster, but that he can be one of the best in the Pac-12 this upcoming 2023 season.

Although Prysock has been burned this spring ball when facing star receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He hasn't allowed very many yards against any other wide receiver.

Plus, on Saturday, Prysock got the upper edge on McMillan, breaking up pass after pass and showing off his size, strength and wingspan in the passing game.

Prysock was able to breakup three passes against McMillan, including one in the back right corner of the end zone where he punched the ball loose from "T-Mac's" hands preventing a touchdown.

With his size, strength, wingspan and speed Prysock has all the tools to be an all-conference cornerback in the Pac12.