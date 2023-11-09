Advertisement
The fourth quarter is now winning time for Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan has scored seven TDs this season, which is one short from tying last year's total. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Heading into the fourth quarter, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says that his team discusses "finishing" games. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 80-37 in the fourth quarter. In the process of beating three-straight ranked teams for the first time in program history, a large reason for UA's streak has been outscoring Washington State, Oregon State, and UCLA 38-14 in the fourth quarter of those matchups combined.

Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) looks to continue this recent fourth quarter success against its next opponent with the team travling Boulder for a game against Colorado (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday.

