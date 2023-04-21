Just a season ago, Arizona landed the biggest recruit in program history, a 5-star recruit from Servite High School Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan. The 6-foot-4 phenom wide receiver did not let the hype from the Wildcat faithful overwhelm him but instead used it as motivation. As a freshman, McMillan turned heads with an impressive 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns — next to two other 1,000-yard receivers in Dorian Singer and Jacob Cowing. His eight touchdowns were tied for the second-most in the Pac-12.

Now with Singer gone, McMillan will see a larger role in Jedd Fisch’s system and already has been seen as quarterback Jayden de Laura’s No. 1 option.