Tetairoa McMillan looks to improve on stellar freshman season
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Just a season ago, Arizona landed the biggest recruit in program history, a 5-star recruit from Servite High School Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan. The 6-foot-4 phenom wide receiver did not let the hype from the Wildcat faithful overwhelm him but instead used it as motivation. As a freshman, McMillan turned heads with an impressive 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns — next to two other 1,000-yard receivers in Dorian Singer and Jacob Cowing. His eight touchdowns were tied for the second-most in the Pac-12.
Now with Singer gone, McMillan will see a larger role in Jedd Fisch’s system and already has been seen as quarterback Jayden de Laura’s No. 1 option.
McMillan will get the chance to make some leaps in his second season in hopes of taking the offense to the next level as well as his own personal goals.
“[It] is going to help me keep my All-American [status], all of these accolades," said McMillan. "I am ready to showcase my talent [this season]."
