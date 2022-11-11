Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs UCLA
The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 45-20 loss to the Utes where the team fumbled the ball a total of seven times and lost four of those fumbles. Arizona's (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) offense struggled to get in any type of rhythm due to the high number of turnovers which put the defense in bad situations all night long.
Now, things don't get any easier for the Wildcats as they travel to Los Angeles to take on No. 12 UCLA (8-1, 5-1), who has won two-straight games after losing to Oregon last month.
This is just another game in which the Wildcats will be the team with not as much talent or depth compared to the team their face. Arizona has played three ranked teams out of its last four games and now this makes the fifth ranked team UA has played this season.
Quarterbacks: UCLA
After last week's performance, it is hard to make a case to pick Jayden de Laura over UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson even though de Laura might have more arm talent. So, I went with Thompson-Robinson because of the turnover issues last week for the Wildcats.
Throughout the season, de Laura has shown that he can be at times careless with the football and it has hurt his team in games against Mississippi State, Cal, Oregon and Utah.
Plus, Thompson-Robinson has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country with his 24 total touchdowns and his ability to hurt teams both through the air and on the ground.
However, it won't shock me in de Laura has a bounce-back game and out performance Thompson-Robinson in the game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news