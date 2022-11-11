After last week's performance, it is hard to make a case to pick Jayden de Laura over UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson even though de Laura might have more arm talent. So, I went with Thompson-Robinson because of the turnover issues last week for the Wildcats.



Throughout the season, de Laura has shown that he can be at times careless with the football and it has hurt his team in games against Mississippi State, Cal, Oregon and Utah.

Plus, Thompson-Robinson has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country with his 24 total touchdowns and his ability to hurt teams both through the air and on the ground.

However, it won't shock me in de Laura has a bounce-back game and out performance Thompson-Robinson in the game.