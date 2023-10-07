Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. No. 9 USC
Arizona hits the road to take on No. 9 USC for the final time in the foreseeable future with these two programs going separate ways to the Big 12 and Big Ten.
The Wildcats are coming off a narrow 31-24 loss to then-No. 7 Washington in a game where Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch had to start his backup quarterback Noah Fifita due to an injury to Jayden de Laura.
Fifita passed for three touchdowns and 232 yards. However, it wasn't enough with the team going up against one of the top offenses in college football.
Now, with de Laura still in question for the game, Arizona will most likely see Fifita make his second career start coming against another AP Top 10 opponent in USC.
To get you ready for the game, our Troy Hutchison has hit position-by-position breakdown of these two rosters:
Quarterbacks: USC
When you are going up against a player in Caleb Williams, who is coming off a Heisman winning season, the advantage is automatically going to go in the Trojans' favor.
Now, you factor in that Arizona will more than likely be starting a player in Fifita that would be making his second career start. That makes the edge go even further in USC's way.
Williams has been great this year for the Trojans, passing for 1,603 yards to go along with his 21 touchdowns and one interception.
However, Williams has been sacked seven times already this season.
Still, I'm giving the edge to USC and it's Heisman winning quarterback.
