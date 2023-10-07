Arizona hits the road to take on No. 9 USC for the final time in the foreseeable future with these two programs going separate ways to the Big 12 and Big Ten.

The Wildcats are coming off a narrow 31-24 loss to then-No. 7 Washington in a game where Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch had to start his backup quarterback Noah Fifita due to an injury to Jayden de Laura.

Fifita passed for three touchdowns and 232 yards. However, it wasn't enough with the team going up against one of the top offenses in college football.