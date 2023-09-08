For the second-straight season, Arizona has started the year 1-0 after a commanding 38-3 win over NAU in a game where the Wildcats scored a touchdown on both side of the football. It was the least amount of points the UA's defense has given up since the 2019 20-17 win over UCLA.

Now, Arizona (1-0) and head coach Jedd Fisch will shift the focus on Mississippi State in what will be the Wildcats' first road game of the season.

The game against the Bulldogs on the road marks the first time the Wildcats have played a road game against an SEC opponent since the 2006 season when LSU hammered Arizona 45-3 while knocking out then-starting quarterback Willie Tuitama from the game early on.