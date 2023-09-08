Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. Mississippi State
For the second-straight season, Arizona has started the year 1-0 after a commanding 38-3 win over NAU in a game where the Wildcats scored a touchdown on both side of the football. It was the least amount of points the UA's defense has given up since the 2019 20-17 win over UCLA.
Now, Arizona (1-0) and head coach Jedd Fisch will shift the focus on Mississippi State in what will be the Wildcats' first road game of the season.
The game against the Bulldogs on the road marks the first time the Wildcats have played a road game against an SEC opponent since the 2006 season when LSU hammered Arizona 45-3 while knocking out then-starting quarterback Willie Tuitama from the game early on.
Over the pass few years, Mississippi State has been known as a pass-heavy team with former head coach Mike Leach leading the program. And in Tucson last season, the Bulldogs offense score 39 points and passed the ball for 320 yards and four touchdowns for the game.
However, with the tragic passing of Leach and former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett taking over as head coach, Mississippi State has become an offense with better balance. Last week, MSU rushed for 298 yards and for three touchdowns.
"[It's] totally different. Their focused on running the football this year," said defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen during Tuesday's press conference. "The quarterback is the same guy. Some of the skill guys are back but their completely focused on running the ball. So, it's totally different."
Quarterbacks: Mississippi State
Although Mississippi State is more of a running team now with Arnett has its head coach, quarterback Will Rogers is still there and one of the better passers in the SEC. Last season against Arizona, Rogers threw for 313 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was quick a decisive with the football.
Now, Arizona's Jayden de Laura has improved his game from the last meeting between these two teams. De Laura has shown that he has grown as a signal caller and become more of a leader in the offense.
However, even though de Laura has improved, he will be going into maybe the toughest road game of the season for Arizona with Mississippi State fans going nuts with those cowbells, which could lead to mistakes, or turnovers with him trying to force a big play.
I think this is a game that home-field advantage matter for the 2023 season and the pressure of the crowd might be too much for de Laura. So, I'm giving the nod to the Bulldogs at the quarterback position.
