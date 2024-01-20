It was a massive day for Arizona on Saturday with the news of Bobby Wade coming back as a wide receivers coach for Brent Brennan, the big three of Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Manu making a surprise announcement with other players on the roster that they are staying. But, the exciting news didn't end there for Arizona as coach Duane Akina was on the court celebrating his return to Arizona becoming a member of the Brennan coaching staff. No official announcement has been made by Arizona at this time.

