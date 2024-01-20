Staff update: Arizona adds Duane Akina
It was a massive day for Arizona on Saturday with the news of Bobby Wade coming back as a wide receivers coach for Brent Brennan, the big three of Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Manu making a surprise announcement with other players on the roster that they are staying.
But, the exciting news didn't end there for Arizona as coach Duane Akina was on the court celebrating his return to Arizona becoming a member of the Brennan coaching staff.
No official announcement has been made by Arizona at this time.
At this point, it is unclear what his role as a coach will be on this staff for Brennan.
Still, the Wildcats are gaining a coach that has been in Tucson for 14 years under Dick Tomey and most recently under Jedd Fisch, at Texas under Mack Brown for 12 years and at Stanford for eight years under David Shaw.
Although Akina was listed as an analyst for Arizona during the 2023 season, he eventually moved into a coaching role with Ricky Hunley suffering a knee injury that he suffered right before the season.
The Wildcats now have Wade and Akina on staff and are expected to announce more hires throughout the course of the upcoming week.
