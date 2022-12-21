Notable: Tapaatoutai was recruited Johnny Nansen. He also found interest in the rising amount of Polynesian talent on the team. Unfortunately, there were no stats listed by the school.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Offensive lineman Rhino Tapaatoutai has quick hands and his very strong off the line when the ball is snapped. It makes sense that Arizona wants to move him to the offensive line with how aggressive he is and how he doesn't stop blocking till the pay is over. I think Tapaatoutai is a very talent player, but need time to add weight and work with the strength staff at Arizona." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

