SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star WR Gio Richardson for its 2025 class

Name: Gio Richardson
Position: Wide receiver
School: Chandler, Ariz. (Basha HS)
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180
Committed: July 4, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.7 three-star
Other offers: Kansas State, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Boise State
Notable: Gio Richardson was recruited by Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade. Richardson went for 1,821 receiving yards on 105 receptions for 18 touchdowns. The wideout was named All-CUSD Player of the Year and Premier Region Player of the Year for his senior season efforts.