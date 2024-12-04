Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star WR Gio Richardson for its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Gio Richardson

Position: Wide receiver

School: Chandler, Ariz. (Basha HS)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

Committed: July 4, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.7 three-star

Other offers: Kansas State, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Boise State

Notable: Gio Richardson was recruited by Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade. Richardson went for 1,821 receiving yards on 105 receptions for 18 touchdowns. The wideout was named All-CUSD Player of the Year and Premier Region Player of the Year for his senior season efforts.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In