Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star CB Coleman Patmon to its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Coleman Patmon

Position: Cornerback

School: Del Valle, Tex. (Del Valle HS)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

Committed: June 26, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.6 three-star

Other offers: Houston, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU,Texas Tech

Notable: Coleman Patmon was recruited by Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney. Patmon made three interceptions with 16 pass breakups while also recording 107 tackles and three for a loss. He showcased some special teams as well blocking three punts during his time at Del Valle.

