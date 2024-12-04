SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star CB Coleman Patmon to its 2025 class

Name: Coleman Patmon
Position: Cornerback
School: Del Valle, Tex. (Del Valle HS)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195
Committed: June 26, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.6 three-star
Other offers: Houston, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU,Texas Tech
Notable: Coleman Patmon was recruited by Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney. Patmon made three interceptions with 16 pass breakups while also recording 107 tackles and three for a loss. He showcased some special teams as well blocking three punts during his time at Del Valle.