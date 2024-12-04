Premium content
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star ATH Myron Robinson for its 2025 class
Name: Myron Robinson

Position: Athlete (Linebacker/Running back)

School: San Antonio, Texas (East Central HS)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210

Committed: Nov. 16, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.5 three-star

Other offers: Boston College, San Diego State, UTEP

Notable: Myron Robinson was recruited by Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales. Robinson was a two-way player for East Central who ran for 730 yards on 103 carries (7.3 YPC) for six touchdowns while recording 154 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. On defense he was named 27-6A First-Team All-District Linebacker in 2023 and has totaled 78 tackles with 11 for a loss along with two sacks and fumble recoveries each.

