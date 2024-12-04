Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona lands CB Gianni Edwards for its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Gianni Edwards

Position: Cornerback

School: Forney, Texas (North Forney HS)

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 180

Committed: June 24, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.6 three-star

Other offers: SMU, North Texas, Colorado, Maryland

Notable: Gianni Edwards was recruited by Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney. Edwards snagged himself two interceptions and three pass deflections while also making 42 total tackles. He is the son of former NFL cornerback and current John Paul II HS head coach Mario Edwards Sr. and brother to current Houston Texans defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. whom was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In