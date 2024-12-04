SIGNED: Arizona lands CB Gianni Edwards for its 2025 class

Notable: Gianni Edwards was recruited by Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney. Edwards snagged himself two interceptions and three pass deflections while also making 42 total tackles. He is the son of former NFL cornerback and current John Paul II HS head coach Mario Edwards Sr. and brother to current Houston Texans defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. whom was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.