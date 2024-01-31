Arizona DL Russell Davis II commits to Washington
Former Arizona cornerback Ephesians Prysock and Russell Davis II announced this week that they will be committing to Washington, joining running back Jonah Coleman former UA head coach Jedd Fisch and others in Seattle. Prysock and Davis II committing to Washington mark the seventh and eighth Wildcats to commit to UW since the hiring of Fisch.
In two seasons in Tucson, Davis logged 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
This past season, he was the primary backup for starting KAT Isaiah Ward, who is another portal target for UW.
Davis II will have two more years of eligibility with the Huskies.
Prysock makes the call for the Huskies
Prysock had a breakout year this past season as a full-time starting cornerback for the Wildcats.
The California native logged 64 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.
In a five-game span that included going up against quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Cameron Ward, DJ Uiagalelei and Shedeur Sanders, Prysock helped a secondary that allowed an average of 222.6 passing yard and two touchdowns per contest.
Prysock will have two more years of eligibility as he joins the Huskies
In all, eight players with connections to Fisch or the current UW staff are opting to leave Arizona for Seattle. That includes 2024 signees Demond Williams, Jr., Rahim Wright, Adam Mohammed, Justin Hylkema, winter transfer Jordan Shaw (Indiana) and Coleman.
With Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis in the transfer portal, the Wildcats may need to search the portal for a new cornerback to join Chip Viney's group for the upcoming season.
