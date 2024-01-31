Former Arizona cornerback Ephesians Prysock and Russell Davis II announced this week that they will be committing to Washington, joining running back Jonah Coleman former UA head coach Jedd Fisch and others in Seattle. Prysock and Davis II committing to Washington mark the seventh and eighth Wildcats to commit to UW since the hiring of Fisch.

In two seasons in Tucson, Davis logged 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

This past season, he was the primary backup for starting KAT Isaiah Ward, who is another portal target for UW.

Davis II will have two more years of eligibility with the Huskies.