The Rivals150 for the class of 2019 has been updated and there are still 22 five-star players left on the board, including No. 1 overall Vernon Carey Jr. and each of the top six ranked players. What's the latest? And where do the Rivals.com hoops team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans, Dan McDonald and Krysten Peek see the remaining five-star prospects playing their college ball?

The latest: Down to a final five of Duke, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State and North Carolina.

The predictions: Bossi - Michigan State; Evans - Duke; McDonald - Kentucky; Peek - Michigan State



The latest: Has a final eight of Arizona, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky (visited last weekend), Memphis, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt, but Kentucky and Memphis are considered to be ahead of the pack.

The predictions: Bossi - Memphis; Evans - Memphis; McDonald - Memphis; Peek - Memphis

The latest: Expected to wait until the spring, the nation's top-ranked point guard is in no rush and has a final group of 12 schools that includes Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Wake Forest.

The predictions: Bossi - North Carolina; Evans - North Carolina; McDonald - North Carolina; Peek - Oregon



The latest: A skilled combo forward with immense upside, McDaniels is likely to wait until the spring. His recruitment remains one of the most mysterious.

The predictions: Bossi - Arizona; Evans - Washington; McDonald- Washington; Peek - Arizona



The latest: A tough and skilled big man, Stewart is down to Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Villanova and Washington.

The predictions: Bossi - Duke; Evans - Michigan State; McDonald - Michigan State; Peek - Duke

The latest: Hurt has yet to set any official visits but Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina are thought to be among those high on his list.

The predictions: Bossi - Kansas; Evans - Kansas; McDonald - Kansas; Peek - Kentucky

The latest: A talented big man who can really run the floor and hasn't officially narrowed his list. Connecticut, St. John's, Syracuse and UCLA are among those that get the most mention with him.

The predictions: Bossi - UConn' Evans - UCLA; McDonald - UConn; Peek - UConn

The latest: Robinson-Earl has a final five of Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame (visited last weekend) and Villanova.

The predictions: Bossi - Kansas; Evans - Kansas; McDonald - North Carolina; Peek - Kansas



The latest: A native of Australia, Green is down to a final six of Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, UNLV, USC and Villanova.

The predictions: Bossi - North Carolina; Evans - North Carolina; McDonald - Arizona; Peek - Arizona



The latest: Lewis just completed his first official visit to Florida, and is also considering Duke, Kentucky, Harvard, Stanford, St. John's and Villanova.

The predictions: Bossi - Florida; Evans - Florida; McDonald - Florida; Peek - Florida



The latest: James just finished a visit to Tennessee and is also considering Clemson and Duke.

The predictions: Bossi - Duke; Evans - Duke; McDonald - Duke; Peek - Duke



The latest: Baker is down to hometown Texas, Georgetown, Stanford and UCLA.

The predictions: Bossi - Texas; Evans - Texas; McDonald - UCLA; Peek - UCLA



The latest: Alabama, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Memphis and Mississippi State are among those involved, but LSU and Memphis may be emerging ahead of the pack.

The predictions: Bossi - Memphis; Evans - Memphis; McDonald - Memphis; Peek - Alabama



The latest: Jackson-Davis has visited Iowa and UCLA over the last two weekends with Indiana, Michigan State and Wake Forest also in the mix.

The predictions: Bossi - Indiana; Evans - Indiana; McDonald - Indiana; Peek - Indiana



The latest: A high-scoring and flashy point guard, Mannion is down to Arizona and Marquette, and will visit both in October.

The predictions: Bossi - Arizona; Evans - Arizona; McDonald - Arizona; Peek - Arizona



The latest: A monster rebounder with a nonstop motor, Tshiebwe has visits scheduled to his four finalists: Baylor, Illinois, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The predictions: Bossi - Kentucky; Evans - Kentucky; McDonald - West Virginia; Peek - West Virginia



The latest: One of the most improved players in the country, Walker just visited Miami and is also considering Arizona, Florida, LSU and Oregon.

The predictions: Bossi - LSU; Evans - Florida; McDonald - Miami; Peek - LSU



The latest: The ultimate glue guy, he's taken visits to NC State and Wake Forest, with visits scheduled for Duke and North Carolina.

The predictions: Bossi - Duke; Evans - Duke; McDonald - Duke; Peek - Wake Forest



The latest: Brooks has taken an official visit to UCLA and has trips set for Indiana and North Carolina, while Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State are among the others involved.

The predictions: Bossi - Indiana; Evans - Indiana; McDonald - Michigan State; Peek - Indiana



The latest: A ridiculous athlete, Lecque just visited NC State over the weekend and also has Louisville, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech and UCLA in his top seven.

The predictions: Bossi - NC State; Evans - NC State; McDonald - NC State; Peek - UCLA

