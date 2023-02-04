After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Wildcats took complete control in the final five minutes of the first half going on a 19-2 run capped off by a deep 3-point bucket made by Kylan Boswell at the buzzer just in front of the Arizona logo at half court to take a convincing 47-21 lead into halftime.

Fifth-ranked Arizona looked to continue its recent momentum carrying a five-game winning streak into McKale Center Saturday night against Oregon State. The Wildcats were able to do so on the back of a huge explosion to finish the first half and walk away with a 84-52 win over the Beavers.

Fresh off his 40-point performance, Azuolas Tubelis dropped 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 23 minutes of action in front of his family and friends who traveled to Tucson from Lithuania.

"He is just a freak out there," Boswell said. "I don't really understand how he does what he does, but it's very fun to watch. It's very fun to play with him. He has definitely made me better with just reading the game, reading him when he's running down the lane so he is definitely a fun thing to watch."

On the season, Tubelis is averaging just under 21 points per game to go along with over nine rebounds. His lowest scoring output on the year so far was 12 points and he has dropped at least 20 points in 13 games this season.

Despite the consistency night in and night out that Tubelis has displayed this year, he still isn't getting the same national recognition other players across the country are getting.

"I think part of it is there are narratives created early in the year," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "There's other really good players and sometimes those guys get the benefit of the doubt of being out in the lead in the minds of people so maybe they have a good game here and there but it reminds people they are really good whereas Zu has been as consistent as any big guy in the country. I mean Zach Edey, I don't know maybe, but any other big in the country, he's been as consistent as those guys on a nightly basis."

The Wildcats got another double-digit performance from Courtney Ramey, who scored 11 points and is now averaging 12 points over his last eight games.

The big lead Arizona got off to gave some playing time to a handful of players who had not seen the court much at all this season including Adama Bal, Henri Veesaar, Filip Borovicanin and Dylan Anderson.

"It's really nice to see the others get to play and get to play with them because I always get to practice with them," Boswell said. "It made me happy as a teammate."

The crowd erupted when Borovicanin hit a shot from deep off the glass with a couple of minutes left in the game.

"I'm just really excited when I get in," Borovicanin said. "And then some shots like tonight I bank the shot in."

Arizona will carry its six-game winning streak into Berkley where it will face California at 9 p.m. (MST) on the Pac-12 Network.