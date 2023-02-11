Throughout the season, No. 4 Arizona has relied on star forward Azuolas Tubelis, who has averaged 20.9 points per game as the leader of the team. Well, against the Cardinal, Tubelis got into early foul trouble which led to a 4-point performance leading to an 85-77 loss to Stanford. "I'm super disappointed in how we played and our effort," coach Tommy Lloyd said. "And you know, just coaching, playing, the whole deal today. We got to rally the troops and figure this out." The stout defense that the Wildcats had been playing during its seven-game winning streak laid an egg against the Cardinal, allowing them to shoot 61% from the field and knock down 10 3-point shots on 18 attempts.

One of the biggest issues on defense for the Wildcats came in the paint were they have dominated all season long. The Cardinal won 42-24 in the paint, manhandling Arizona in the low-point not only in points but resulting in a 34-26 differential on the glass. "They kick our butts every way, shape and form and on the glass too," Lloyd said. "So, however you slice and dice it, it was a tough one for Arizona and we got to get back and figure it out." The duo of Tubelis and Oumar Ballo had been averaging 35.9 points per game coming into the contest versus Stanford. But, the two combined for just 12 points going 5 of 7 from the floor in just 45 minutes on the floor.

One player that helped keep the Wildcats in the game was guard Courtney Ramey, who scored a season-high 26 points while knocking down a career-high eight 3-point makes. As a team, Arizona hit 14 3-point shots. However, the team only shot 40% from deep taking a season-high 35 shots. "I just felt like we took way too many threes for Arizona basketball," Lloyd said. "It's not what we do. And I don't know if that is a winning formula for us. So, we're going to have to kind of look at that." Still, through all the issues, Arizona was able to make it a 83-77 game late when it came up with two turnovers that could've changed the game. But, the Wildcats went 0 of 3 from deep on those turnovers, unable to cut into the lead.

It seemed that Stanford was able to keep Arizona from playing its aggressive style of play all night long. The Wildcats took just 26 shots from inside the arc and made 14 baskets. With that, they had issues getting to the line just 11 times, that's 11.5 attempts under their season average for the season.

With the loss, the Wildcats now sit a full-game behind UCLA in the Pac-12 standings for the conference title. Arizona will be back at home next week to take on the Mountain schools starting with Utah on Thursday with a tip time of 8 pm. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.