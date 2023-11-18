Saturday’s game between Arizona and Utah was many things for the Wildcats: Senior Day, Military Appreciation Day, and their last home game of the season. With the UA needing a win to keep its own destiny alive for a Pac-12 Championship appearance, it handled the pressure once again against a ranked team.

The Wildcats not only got halfway through en route to winning out but did it in statement fashion Saturday at Arizona Stadium, blowing out No. 22 Utah, 42-18, extending their winning streak to five games, as well as marking their first win over the Utes since 2015. It is also the first time the UA took down four ranked teams in a season since 1989.

Leading the Wildcats was junior safety Dalton Johnson, logging 11 tackles as well as two tackles for loss in the UA’s routing.

After failing continuously on trick plays involving receiver Tetairoa McMillan passing behind the scrimmage this season, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch designed it again — this time to perfection — with McMillan finding a wide-open fifth-year senior Michael Wiley to score a touchdown in his last game in Tucson.

Following the trickery, another huge roar of the Wildcat faithful ensued following a blocked punt and score by Anthony Ward, the first Arizona blocked punt and score since Nov. 13, 2021.

The Wildcats’ momentum was rolling like a well-oiled machine on both ends of the ball in the first half, scoring offensive touchdowns on three of four drives, led by Michael Wiley tallying two of them, and outgaining the Utes by 98 yards on the ground, as well as forcing the Utes to two three-and-outs, three punts and a red zone interception, headlined by captain linebacker Jacob Manu, the first Arizona linebacker interception since Anthony Pandy against USC in 2021. With rain starting to pour late in the first half in a rare Arizona “rain game”, the overcast didn’t hinder the Zona Zoo from leaving the stadium, nor the Wildcats from letting up their progression, resulting in the UA taking staggering 28-7 lead at halftime.

With the rain starting to clear up to start the second half, overtime it was clear that the Wildcats’ defense was holding a cloud over the Utes’ heads. Arizona got off to a slow start but picked up much of its thunderous momentum after junior safety Gunner Maldonado broke up a pass on fourth and three. Since the fourth-down stop, the UA logged an interception and another turnover on downs.

Although the defense was surging, the Wildcats not scoring since the first drive of the second quarter — their offense seemed to have lost its touch.

But then “Swag Surfin” by Fast Life Yungstaz came on, signaling the fourth quarter, the quarter in which going into the game, Arizona was outscoring opponents 90-37. The Wildcats on their first drive put a touchdown on the board a seven play, 61 yard drive, thanks to a 25-yard dash before diving into the end zone by running back Jonah Coleman. The UA then ran away from the Utes, outscoring them 14-8, only allowing a garbage time touchdown in the last minute to secure its 8th win of the season. The last touchdown for Arizona came with backup quarterback Jayden de Laura hitting McMillan for a 51-yard touchdown

Despite early game success for the Wildcats’ special teams unit, recording a blocked punt, scoop, and score a touchdown, there were apparent struggles later down the game, with last week’s Pac-12 Special Team Player of the Week Tyler Loop getting his field goal blocked late in the second quarter and than doinking his kick from 50-yards, marking the first time he missed multiple kicks in a game in his three-year placekicking career.

Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) will take on its in-state rivals Arizona State (3-7, 2-5) next Saturday for the 97th annual Territorial Cup.