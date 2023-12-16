The last time the Boilermakers beat the No. 1 team in the nation was 23 years ago against Arizona in a 72-69 and that game was in Indianapolis as well.

Arizona was able to cut the game to a 4-point margin after trailing by as many as 15 points. However, the Wildcats 3-point defense eventually was too poor to overcome as the Boilermakers captured the 8-point win.

Midway through the of the first half, No. 1 Arizona (8-1) found itself in an offensive showdown with the game tied at 30 against No. 3 Purdue. But, then the Boilermakers went on an 8-0 run and never looked back taking down the top ranked team 92-84 handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Coming into the game, the Wildcats' defense was one of the top defensive unit in the nation, but against Purdue (10-1), the 3-point line became an issues with the Boilermakers draining 10 shots from beyond the arc.

The backcourt of the Boilermakers out played the Wildcats' guards with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith combining for 53 points, four assists and five rebounds while shooting 60% from the field.

Arizona's guard struggled to keep up despite guard Caleb Love having a team-high 29 points on 9 of 19 shooting from the field to go along with his six rebounds and three assists.

Two things killed the Wildcats in this game, their bench scored just two points while going 1-for-5 from the field. Plus, for the first time this season, Arizona lost the battle on the glass 32-26, which led to 11 second-chance points for Purdue.

In the paint, Arizona drew even in the paint at 40 all thanks to a 24-point performance by forward Keshad Johnson, who went 8 of 13 from the field to go along with his eight rebounds and two assists.

At the end of the day, the defense was a major issue for Arizona with Purdue shooting 54% from the field, which is the highest shooting percentage the Wildcats have aloud all season long.

Arizona will be up the road in Phoenix for a neutral-site showdown against Alabama at the Footprint Center in the Hall of Fame Series with a tip-off time set for 9 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.