After snapping its four-game skid on Friday, the Wildcats looked to sweep Cal and Stanford at home for the first time since 2004, but the lack of depth and size against the Cardinal was too much to handle.

The sixth-ranked Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12), led by a 25 point, 19 rebound performance by Cameron Brink, dominated the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6) 96-64-Sunday afternoon in front of 7,692 fans at McKale Center.

This marks the seventh straight victory for Stanford over the Wildcats and third straight in Tucson.

"Stanford is a really good team," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said following the loss. "They're big inside, two dominant post players that really impact the game. ... I'm proud of our fight, I'm proud that we didn't give up, we fought for 40 minutes."

The Wildcats, with once again only seven players, were led by junior guard Courtney Blakely, who scored a career-high 24 points on 11-for-20 shooting. Freshman guard Skylar Jones, who made her second career start, also scored a career-high with 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

"I think [Courtney] is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence right now," Barnes said. She's getting the opportunities, I think when you know you have more opportunities, you can play a little looser."

Barnes said that prior to the Friday-Sunday stretch of games, where Blakely totaled 31 points, she drover her to class and gave her advice that she applied.

"She's been more solid, not turning the ball over, and doing the little things. ... I said when you do those things, we play you more," Barnes added.