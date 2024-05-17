After missing the postseason for the first time since the 1986 season, Arizona was back in a regional and on the road in Fayetteville where the Wildcats took on Villanova to get things going in Arkansas.

Arizona wasted no time putting up eight runs in the first inning, which was highlighted by a Dakota Kennedy 2-run shot. The Wildcats took that momentum and finished off Villanova 14-3 in a fifth inning run-rule victory.

Despite the start of the game being delayed due to weather, pitcher Miranda Stoddard got the start and threw three innings of shutout ball and allowed just one hit.

"Well, she was fantastic, I thought she set a great tone. I think you can see the maturity of just her having the experience in the postseason, that she's had before. The moment wasn't too big and she just went at it, pitched into our defense and did exactly what she's been successful at all year," said coach Caitlin Lowe. "Anytime you can throw the zero up in the first inning, and we can set a tone offensively, I really think we're in good shape. I just think she created momentum defensively for us that we were able to carry onto offense."

