RECAP: Arizona wins Wildcat war to open up Fayetteville Regional
After missing the postseason for the first time since the 1986 season, Arizona was back in a regional and on the road in Fayetteville where the Wildcats took on Villanova to get things going in Arkansas.
Arizona wasted no time putting up eight runs in the first inning, which was highlighted by a Dakota Kennedy 2-run shot. The Wildcats took that momentum and finished off Villanova 14-3 in a fifth inning run-rule victory.
Despite the start of the game being delayed due to weather, pitcher Miranda Stoddard got the start and threw three innings of shutout ball and allowed just one hit.
"Well, she was fantastic, I thought she set a great tone. I think you can see the maturity of just her having the experience in the postseason, that she's had before. The moment wasn't too big and she just went at it, pitched into our defense and did exactly what she's been successful at all year," said coach Caitlin Lowe. "Anytime you can throw the zero up in the first inning, and we can set a tone offensively, I really think we're in good shape. I just think she created momentum defensively for us that we were able to carry onto offense."
The only issues Arizona ran into came in the top half of the fourth inning when Stoddard was pulled from the game and freshman Brooke Mannon came in for relief. Brook struggled to find the zone in her first postseason game and walked three batters and gave up one hit while allowing all three earned runs.
However, Aissa Sliva was able to clean up the damage and recorded two shutout innings with a strikeout for her first postseason appearance.
"Oh I mean. it was huge to get all three in the game to kind of get their feet wet and Brooke's going to have many more moments in the postseason," said Lowe on getting Mannon postseason experience. "Being able to just trust her stuff and go right at people. The hit doesn't bother me, the walks is what bothers me. And I know that's what's getting to her, but at the same time, her intent for going into that game was right."
Arizona was able to respond in the bottom half of the fourth inning with five runs and finished the game with a total of 12 hits on the day. The top of the Wildcats order was able to go 7-for-8 with four RBIs and two home runs.
The Wildcats will now play the winner of the 11-seed Arkansas versus Southeast Missouri State game. The first pitch for Arizona's game on Saturday will be Noon (MST) on ESPN+.
