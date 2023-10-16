For the second straight week, Arizona QB Noah Fifita has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 44-6 win over Washington State.

Making his third career start, Fifita completed 34 of 43 passes for 342 yards. He did not throw any touchdowns as the Wildcats had five rushing touchdowns, but he did not turn the ball over and seemed to make all of the right decisions.

In his first three starts, Fifita has posted a 74 percent completion percentage to go along with eight touchdowns to two interceptions.

"The people around me," Fifita said following Saturday's win on what has allowed him to play at the high level he has showcased. "Coach Fisch, all the coaches (and) my teammates. They've helped me in ways that I can't explain the last three weeks."

"There love, there support and just being able to stay extra after practice, stay extra to watch more film. That is what you saw."

The Wildcats enter their bye week before hosting Oregon State a week from Saturday on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. (MST).