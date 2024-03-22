PREVIEW: 2-seed Arizona vs. 7-seed Dayton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Routing 15-seed Long Beach State on Thursday morning, Arizona (26-8), which is making its second Second Round appearance in the past three seasons, will again have an early tipoff, this time against 7-seed Dayton.
The Flyers (25-7) in their First Round game against 10-seed Nevada came back from a 17-point deficit with 7:36 minutes remaining to down the Wolfpack and advance.
The last time the Wildcats played in a Round of 32 game, they edged out TCU 75-70 in overtime, which was highlighted by a Bennedict Mathurin 3-pointer to send the game overtime.
Arizona is 2-1 all-time in matchups against the Flyers.
Here is a preview of the Dayton Flyers:
GAME INFO
When: 9:45 a.m. (MST)
Where: Delta Center | Salt Lake City
TV: CBS
All-time series: Arizona leads 2-1 (last game: UA won 76-59 on Nov. 21, 2000 in Hawaii)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Anthony Grant
Conference standing: 3rd (Atlantic 10)
2022-23 finish: 22-12 (12-6 Atlantic 10
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/87.9 PPG) | Dayton (152nd/74.4 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (181st/72.0 PPG) Dayton (27th/66.1 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/10.2) | Dayton (T-169th/0.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/18.6) | Dayton (79th/14.8)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (192nd /11.9) | Dayton (50th/10.3)
