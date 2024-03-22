Routing 15-seed Long Beach State on Thursday morning, Arizona (26-8), which is making its second Second Round appearance in the past three seasons, will again have an early tipoff, this time against 7-seed Dayton.

The Flyers (25-7) in their First Round game against 10-seed Nevada came back from a 17-point deficit with 7:36 minutes remaining to down the Wolfpack and advance.

The last time the Wildcats played in a Round of 32 game, they edged out TCU 75-70 in overtime, which was highlighted by a Bennedict Mathurin 3-pointer to send the game overtime.

Arizona is 2-1 all-time in matchups against the Flyers.

Here is a preview of the Dayton Flyers: