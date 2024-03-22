Advertisement
PREVIEW: 2-seed Arizona vs. 7-seed Dayton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

Oumar Ballo had another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds against LBSU.
Oumar Ballo had another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds against LBSU. (Darryl Webb | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Routing 15-seed Long Beach State on Thursday morning, Arizona (26-8), which is making its second Second Round appearance in the past three seasons, will again have an early tipoff, this time against 7-seed Dayton.

The Flyers (25-7) in their First Round game against 10-seed Nevada came back from a 17-point deficit with 7:36 minutes remaining to down the Wolfpack and advance.

The last time the Wildcats played in a Round of 32 game, they edged out TCU 75-70 in overtime, which was highlighted by a Bennedict Mathurin 3-pointer to send the game overtime.

Arizona is 2-1 all-time in matchups against the Flyers.

Here is a preview of the Dayton Flyers:

GAME INFO

Who: 2-seed seed Arizona (26-8; last game: 85-65 win over LBSU in NC) vs. 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14; won the Big West Tournament with a 74-70 victory over UC Davis)

When: 9:45 a.m. (MST)

Where: Delta Center | Salt Lake City

TV: CBS

All-time series: Arizona leads 2-1 (last game: UA won 76-59 on Nov. 21, 2000 in Hawaii)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Anthony Grant

Conference standing: 3rd (Atlantic 10)

2022-23 finish: 22-12 (12-6 Atlantic 10

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/87.9 PPG) | Dayton (152nd/74.4 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (181st/72.0 PPG) Dayton (27th/66.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/10.2) | Dayton (T-169th/0.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/18.6) | Dayton (79th/14.8)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (192nd /11.9) | Dayton (50th/10.3)

