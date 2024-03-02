It is senior day as No. 6 Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) hosts Oregon in the final game of the season at McKale Center.

The Wildcats swept the season series over Arizona State with a 85-67 win on Wednesday, and they'll look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup as UA now looks to sweep the season series over the Ducks after defeating them 87-78 in Eugene back in January.

Here is a preview of Saturday's matchup between Arizona and Oregon.