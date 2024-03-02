Advertisement
PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona vs. Oregon

Arizona forward Keshad Johnson had 12 points on 3 of 5 shooting against Oregon on the road.
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

It is senior day as No. 6 Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) hosts Oregon in the final game of the season at McKale Center.

The Wildcats swept the season series over Arizona State with a 85-67 win on Wednesday, and they'll look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup as UA now looks to sweep the season series over the Ducks after defeating them 87-78 in Eugene back in January.

Here is a preview of Saturday's matchup between Arizona and Oregon.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 6 Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12; last game: 85-67 win at Arizona State) vs. Oregon (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12; last game: 78-71 win over Oregon

When: Noon (MST)

Where: McKale Center

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 54-36 (last game: UA won 87-78 on January 27, 2024 in Eugene)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Dana Altman

Conference standing: 3rd (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 21-15 (12-8 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/89.9 PPG) | Oregon (109th/76.0 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (207th/72.9 PPG) | Oregon (164th/71.5 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11.1) | Oregon (163rd/1.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/18.9) | Oregon (128th/13.9)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (176th/11.9) | Oregon (67th/10.6)

