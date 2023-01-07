News More News
Preview: No. 5 Arizona vs. Washington State

Center Oumar Ballo dealt with an illness leading up to the Washington game.
Center Oumar Ballo dealt with an illness leading up to the Washington game. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Coming off a tight 70-67 win over Washington on Thursday, No. 5 Arizona will look to sweep the Washington schools as they take on Washington State Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.

The Cougars are coming off a 77-71 loss against Arizona State. The Wildcats will look to defeat Washington State for the sixth-straight time dating back to 2020 and continue their hot start to this season.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 5 Arizona (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12; last game: 70-67 win over Washington) vs. Washington State (6-10, 1-4; last game: 77-71 loss to Arizona State)

When: 3 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

All-time series: Arizona leads 66-16 all-time (last matchup; Arizona won 72-60 on Feb. 10, 2022 in Pullman)

SNAPSHOT - Washington State

Head coach: Kyle Smith (4th season; 58-54 at Washington State)

Preseason prediction: 8th (Pac-12)

Current standings: 10th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/87.5 PPG) | Washington State (240th/69.4)

Scoring defense: Arizona (264th/72.4 PPG) | Washington State (110th/66.4 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/9.5) | Washington State (77th/4.6)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (280th/14.1) | Washington State (237th/13.5)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/20.5) | Washington State (296th/11.6)

{{ article.author_name }}