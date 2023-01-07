Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Coming off a tight 70-67 win over Washington on Thursday, No. 5 Arizona will look to sweep the Washington schools as they take on Washington State Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.
The Cougars are coming off a 77-71 loss against Arizona State. The Wildcats will look to defeat Washington State for the sixth-straight time dating back to 2020 and continue their hot start to this season.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12; last game: 70-67 win over Washington) vs. Washington State (6-10, 1-4; last game: 77-71 loss to Arizona State)
When: 3 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: Arizona leads 66-16 all-time (last matchup; Arizona won 72-60 on Feb. 10, 2022 in Pullman)
SNAPSHOT - Washington State
Head coach: Kyle Smith (4th season; 58-54 at Washington State)
Preseason prediction: 8th (Pac-12)
Current standings: 10th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/87.5 PPG) | Washington State (240th/69.4)
Scoring defense: Arizona (264th/72.4 PPG) | Washington State (110th/66.4 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (6th/9.5) | Washington State (77th/4.6)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (280th/14.1) | Washington State (237th/13.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/20.5) | Washington State (296th/11.6)
