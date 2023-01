Fifth-ranked Arizona will look to pick up where it left off after its first true road victory of the season against its in-state rival Arizona State as it gets ready to host Washington, which is coming off a 74-49 blowout loss to UCLA.

The Wildcats have had UW's number as of late, winning their last five contests against the Huskies.

The last time Arizona lost to the Washington at home was Mar. 7, 2020 while Sean Miller was still the head coach.