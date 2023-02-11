The Wildcats will continue their Bay Area trip with a game against Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 11., No. 4 Arizona has been historically dominant against the Cardinal with a 69-26 record against them in 95 games all time.
The last time the two teams met was in the Pac-12 quarterfinals on March 10, 2022, Arizona won 84-80. Stanford is sitting 10th in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are still a half game behind UCLA in the conference standing and need to keep pace by extending their seven-game winning streak.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 4 Arizona (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12; last game: 85-62 win against California) vs. Stanford (10-3, 4-8 Pac-12; last game: 69-65 loss against Arizona State)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: Maples Pavilion | Palo Alto, Calif.
TV: ESPN
All-Time series: Arizona leads 69-26 (last matchup: Arizona won 84-80 on March 10, 2022)