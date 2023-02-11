News More News
PREVIEW: No. 4 Arizona vs. Stanford

Madison Carney
Staff writer

The Wildcats will continue their Bay Area trip with a game against Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 11., No. 4 Arizona has been historically dominant against the Cardinal with a 69-26 record against them in 95 games all time.

The last time the two teams met was in the Pac-12 quarterfinals on March 10, 2022, Arizona won 84-80. Stanford is sitting 10th in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are still a half game behind UCLA in the conference standing and need to keep pace by extending their seven-game winning streak.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 4 Arizona (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12; last game: 85-62 win against California) vs. Stanford (10-3, 4-8 Pac-12; last game: 69-65 loss against Arizona State)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: Maples Pavilion | Palo Alto, Calif.

TV: ESPN

All-Time series: Arizona leads 69-26 (last matchup: Arizona won 84-80 on March 10, 2022)

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Jerod Haase (7th season,108-103)

Preseason Prediction: 5th (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 10th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (9th/83.4) | Stanford (253rd/68.4)

Scoring defense: Arizona (201st/70.4) | Stanford (83rd/66.4)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (7th/8.1) | Stanford (72nd/3.8)

Turnovers: Arizona (278th/12.8) | Stanford (208th/12.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.6) | Stanford (126th/13.8)

