PREVIEW: Arizona soccer looking to get on the board this week at home
Arizona (4-4-3) looks to rebound after losing to California (5-3-3) 2-0 and Stanford (10-0-1) 3-0. The Wildcats will face Washington State (7-4) on Thursday and Washington (5-4-2) on Sunday at home in Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.
OVERVIEW (Washington State)
Head coach: Todd Shulenberger (9th season/96-53-19 at Washington State)
Record: 7-4 (Last game 2-0 loss against UCLA)
Points per game: 4.00 (T-159th)
Scoring offense: 1.45 (T-144th)
Save PCT: .775 (T-176th)
Shutout percentage: .182 (T-257th)
Last matchup: 0-0 tie
OVERVIEW (Washington)
Head Coach: Nicole Van Dyke (4th season/31-21-13 at Washington)
Record: 5-4-2 (Last game 3-0 loss against USC)
Points per game: 4.55 (T-124th)
Scoring offense: 1.64 (T-114th)
Save PCT: .615 (323rd)
Shutout percentage: .364 (T-125th)
Last matchup: Stanford won 2-0
Inside the macthup
Washington State - Last week, the Wildcats could not seem to get anything going offensively against Stanford and California recording zero goals the entire trip. Arizona will have another test facing WSU at 7 p.m. (MST) on Thursday.
WSU is 65th in the nation for shots per game and 144th in scoring offense, leaving UA with a tough defensive task. Compared to the Cougars offense, the Wildcats rank 223rd in saves per game and 221st in save percentage in scoring offense.
Washington - Following Washington State, UA will also look to battle against Washington on Sunday. Despite being ranked 144th in scoring offense, the Wildcats matchup nicely offensively against UW. The Huskies rank 323rd in save percentage and 319th in saves per game, leaving Arizona with margin to attack.
The Wildcats have only beaten Washington five times. Four out of the five wins have been at home. UA has lost to Washington eight times at home and will look to record its sixth win against UW on Sunday at with a kick off time of 1 p.m. (MST).
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans on our premium subscriber message boards
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)