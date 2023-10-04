Arizona (4-4-3) looks to rebound after losing to California (5-3-3) 2-0 and Stanford (10-0-1) 3-0. The Wildcats will face Washington State (7-4) on Thursday and Washington (5-4-2) on Sunday at home in Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.

OVERVIEW (Washington State)

Head coach: Todd Shulenberger (9th season/96-53-19 at Washington State)

Record: 7-4 (Last game 2-0 loss against UCLA) Points per game: 4.00 (T-159th) Scoring offense: 1.45 (T-144th) Save PCT: .775 (T-176th) Shutout percentage: .182 (T-257th) Last matchup: 0-0 tie

OVERVIEW (Washington)

Head Coach: Nicole Van Dyke (4th season/31-21-13 at Washington)

Record: 5-4-2 (Last game 3-0 loss against USC) Points per game: 4.55 (T-124th) Scoring offense: 1.64 (T-114th) Save PCT: .615 (323rd) Shutout percentage: .364 (T-125th) Last matchup: Stanford won 2-0

Inside the macthup

Washington State - Last week, the Wildcats could not seem to get anything going offensively against Stanford and California recording zero goals the entire trip. Arizona will have another test facing WSU at 7 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. WSU is 65th in the nation for shots per game and 144th in scoring offense, leaving UA with a tough defensive task. Compared to the Cougars offense, the Wildcats rank 223rd in saves per game and 221st in save percentage in scoring offense.